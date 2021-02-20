Letters: Where's Gerson
Whatever happened to our beloved columnist Michael Gerson?
Justine Buck
Kelso
Related to this story
Most Popular
A letter to liberal Democrats.
Are you still a Republican?
No COVID medications for Cowlitz County.
I was somewhat perplexed by the letter from Art Birkmeyer in the Feb. 11 edition of The Daily News.
Congressional Rep. Jaime Heurra Beutler recently joined with the Commu-Socialists in Congress (and their RINO - Republican in Name Only - coll…
China has threatened the United States and other countries over trade and recognition of Taiwan (Republic of China).
Happy birthday, Longview
We need to eliminate all political parties and become just one. It’s called being an American. And, we need to start working as one and maybe …
So glad (or should I say, surprised?) to read that Dennis Weber accepts the results of the election of Feb. 14, 1924, which approved the incor…
Two things I'm confused by.