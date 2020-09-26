 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Where they stand

Letters: Where they stand

{{featured_button_text}}

Let's start from the results and work backward to the source.

Currently, there is a law allowing physicians to kill and dismember innocent children in the United States. They are commissioned and paid by government officials with government funds.

Yes, folks your taxes. Your state and federal representatives are the people whop make this possible by voting on a law allowing or disallowing this tragedy of human kind.

It's we the people who select those who represent our will in passing the above-mentioned law.

We are a representative type government which means we trust these individuals to act on our behalf.

The people who vote for, and/or contribute support to, any lawmaker who votes in Congress, allowing this heinous crime, are the source of the result.

Ask your candidate where he or she stands on this issue.

Michael Harkcom

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Who I want

I am voting for Carolyn Long to represent Southwest Washington in the United States Congress.

Letters

Letters: Shop local troubles

Today (Friday, Sept. 18) my husband and I went into a shop at the mall. The employee who greeted was not wearing a mask as well as another emp…

Letters

Letters: Ignoring constituents

Woodland Mayor Will Finn's Sept. 15 letter to the editor begging the public to push forward a plant (that will really only benefit Chinese pla…

Letters

Letters: We can't wait

Cowlitz County can no longer risk another decade of waiting for our ship to come in. The challenges ahead of us are going to require cooperati…

Letters

Letters: Playing it down

So your aging parent is sick and you take her to her trusted doctor. The doctor says, well, she has the flu or something not even as bad as th…

Letters

Letters: Blame game

Today's (Sept. 14) news carried story's of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi blaming the wildﬁres on P…

Letters

Letters: Regulation goes too far

Sea lions and salmon have co-existed at sea and in the Columbia River forever. It is an outrage to learn the federal government is allowing ra…

Letters

Letters: The long-term picture

We are currently in the midst of a global pandemic, catastrophic wildfires, global warming, ocean warming, ocean acidification and sea level rise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News