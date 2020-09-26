Letters: Where they stand

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let's start from the results and work backward to the source.

Currently, there is a law allowing physicians to kill and dismember innocent children in the United States. They are commissioned and paid by government officials with government funds.

Yes, folks your taxes. Your state and federal representatives are the people whop make this possible by voting on a law allowing or disallowing this tragedy of human kind.

It's we the people who select those who represent our will in passing the above-mentioned law.

We are a representative type government which means we trust these individuals to act on our behalf.

The people who vote for, and/or contribute support to, any lawmaker who votes in Congress, allowing this heinous crime, are the source of the result.

Ask your candidate where he or she stands on this issue.

Michael Harkcom

Kelso