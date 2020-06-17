Letters: Where is Joe Friday?

Letters: Where is Joe Friday?

Sgt. Joe Friday ("Dragnet") just wanted the facts. I’ll settle for data. I am an avid reader and sometime contributor to the letters to the editor section of The Daily News. A writer making an assertion absent supporting data is only expressing an opinion.

We all are entitled to our own opinions, but not our own facts. I make the distinction between data and facts because data collection and analysis are estimating procedures. Facts are actual data points. We don’t observe everything, but make estimations based on accepted sampling procedures and accepted statistical measures. The implicit errors in these techniques are well known and accounted for. Virtually, all social and physical data are collected by sampling.

A June 5 letter to TDN made sweeping claims about climate change, epidemiological modeling, COVID-19 mortality rates (while conflating COVID-19 mortality rates with flu mortality rates), the wisdom of elders and the advantage of the Swedish approach to the pandemic.

The Swedish COVID mortality rate (measured by COVID mortality/total infections) is almost twice ours. Would we have willingly paid that cost for a higher Gross Domestic Product?

Finally, the writer made some statements about HR-6666 that are demonstrably false and can be checked online. It was one heck of a letter, but where was the evidence?

Edward Phillips

Kalama

