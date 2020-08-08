You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Where is 'it'?

Letters: Where is 'it'?

{{featured_button_text}}

I called the Longview Parks and Recreation department in February to sign up for tree trimming.

The lady I talked to signed me up.

I waited. On June 25, the man in charge called me and said he would get a crew together and "get it done."

After July 4, I called to see when it would get done. He said they had been busy, but would "get it done."

At the time of this writing (July 28), I don't know where "it" went, but "it" sure didn't come here.

Dixie Schraeder

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Middle class

Bill Kasch was amazed the middle class has abandoned Democrats, but it’s the Democrats who abandoned the middle class. The Democrats' support …

Letters

Letters: Fireworks fury

I recently asked the Kelso and Longview City Councils to make a simple statement of sentiment encouraging folks not to purchase or sell Commun…

Letters

Letters: For profit

On a recent visit to a local gas station, store staff refuses to comply with our state's mandatory mask policy citing, "The First Amendment," …

Letters

Letters: No progress

Ken Spring recently wrote in a recent letter to the editor that Trump is the best president of all. I disagree. President Trump is the worst p…

Letters

Letters : General welfare

I am writing in response to Toni Below’s concerns about her “freedom” not to wear a mask (The Daily News letters to the editor, July 28).

Letters

Letters: Asking again

Well here I am again asking the people of Cowlitz Country to please wear a face mask when you are in a store.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News