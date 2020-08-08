Letters: Where is 'it'?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I called the Longview Parks and Recreation department in February to sign up for tree trimming.

The lady I talked to signed me up.

I waited. On June 25, the man in charge called me and said he would get a crew together and "get it done."

After July 4, I called to see when it would get done. He said they had been busy, but would "get it done."

At the time of this writing (July 28), I don't know where "it" went, but "it" sure didn't come here.

Dixie Schraeder

Longview