Letters: Where is 'it'?

I called the Longview Parks and Recreation department in February to sign up for tree trimming.
The lady I talked to signed me up.
I waited. On June 25, the man in charge called me and said he would get a crew together and "get it done."
After July 4, I called to see when it would get done. He said they had been busy, but would "get it done."
At the time of this writing (July 28), I don't know where "it" went, but "it" sure didn't come here.
Dixie Schraeder
Longview
