Letters: What's going on

Finally! Now I understand what was really going on with this gathering at the lake on the Fourth of July.

It wasn't about celebrating our independence or upholding the constitution at all. It was about holding an illegal Republican campaign rally. All this propaganda about a parade for kids, car shows and entertainment was simply a ruse to allow Republicans to give campaign speeches.

So, Larry Wood was willing to put our community at risk for a COVID-19 surge that would threaten to close down businesses again, not to mention a complete traffic nightmare that affects all who live within a half mile of the lake, so he and his Republican cronies could give campaign speeches.

I must assume it was a Republican rally. I saw no Democrats or Independents on the speaker list. I, a lifelong Independent turned Democrat, will say this: If the city allowed this to happen, I for one, will vote against every incumbent on the City Council.

I must assume that all you "law and order" Republicans feel it's your option to pick and choose which laws to uphold. And, Larry Wood, you are not "ready to die for this!"

Dale Davis

Longview