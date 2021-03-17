Letters: What you get

A recent letter writer suggested that Democrats are to blame for a 30 cent per gallon rise in the price of gasoline.
No, the price of gas has risen due to Texas refinery shut-downs and resulting shortages. Texas put in cheap energy infrastructure that could not withstand recent ice storms. (Minnesota's wind turbines work fine at -30F.) The Texas power grid, the "electric Alamo," is autonomous; since no power crosses state lines, it is free of dreaded Federal regulation. You want smaller government and less regulation? This is what you get.
Lawrence Studebaker
Castle Rock