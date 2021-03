It’s not your pet dogs that we mind,

It’s the messes that they leave behind,

Full grown or pup, please pick it up,

Stop treating your neighbors unkind.

We have one in four cases worldwide,

Because of the masking divide,

Some people comply, while others defy,

And the rest suffered COVID and died.

Vaccinations are lagging behind,

While the fearful wait in long lines,

Too few injections, too much rejection,

Our nation is caught in a bind.

Jim MacLeod

Kalama