Letters: What we don't know

Our health officials have concluded the coronavirus can leave long-term consequences to the body after recovery, especially for people on ventilators.

The consequences include fibrosis/scarring of the lungs which can be permanent. The brain, kidneys and heart could also be damaged. Doctors are seeing an alarming rate of blood clotting issues that can be life threatening if clots travel to the heart or lungs.

There are so many unknowns to this disease and its after effects; no one has all the answers.

A recent newspaper article mentioned our sheriff and county commissioners are proposing to open up businesses and churches. They are obviously not taking the safety of their citizens seriously.

None of my friends or relatives have volunteered to give their lives to improve our economy. Nine percent of deaths in Washington so far have been people younger than 60 years old. Are you going to volunteer?

Testing is the only answer to gradually open non-essential businesses and churches. How many tests have been conducted in our area? Where “are” all the tests?

Sandra Davis

Longview

