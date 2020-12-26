Letters: What protection?

Since President Trump, up to that date, had more than 50 lawsuits tossed out of court for lack of evidence and two more tossed out of the Supreme Court for the same reason, I now wonder why Herrera Beutler doesn't seem to be working nearly as hard to protect the Constitution. After all, she has yet to acknowledge the results of the 2020 election (except her own) even though the electoral college votes have now been certified including multiple recounts in disputed states which continually gave Biden the 270 needed votes to win. It would seem that Herrera Beutler's integrity leans only in one direction or she is just plain deathly afraid of those "nasty old tweets" or both.