 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: What protection?

Letters: What protection?

{{featured_button_text}}

I received a letter dated Dec. 16 from representative Jaime Herrera Beutler. It said, "Please know that I'll work to protect the integrity of our elections."

Since President Trump, up to that date, had more than 50 lawsuits tossed out of court for lack of evidence and two more tossed out of the Supreme Court for the same reason, I now wonder why Herrera Beutler doesn't seem to be working nearly as hard to protect the Constitution. After all, she has yet to acknowledge the results of the 2020 election (except her own) even though the electoral college votes have now been certified including multiple recounts in disputed states which continually gave Biden the 270 needed votes to win. It would seem that Herrera Beutler's integrity leans only in one direction or she is just plain deathly afraid of those "nasty old tweets" or both.

Don Howard

Camas, Wash.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Gifts from the Port

As the dreaded COVID holds many of us in mental bondage at home, cabin fever sets in, and we find a need for a peaceful sanctuary.

Letters

Letters to the Editor: Waitkus

Is a mask or visor good protection against any virus? All viruses are so small they can only be viewed on a multimillion dollar electron microscope.

Letters

Letters: Thank you, Futcher

The age of public service to others gets strained applause in these times of upheaval. With that said, let me offer a word of congratulations …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News