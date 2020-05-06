Letters: What policies?

What policies of the governor does Stepankowsky agree with? The release of convicts back into our community? The arbitrary shutdown of private businesses deemed “non-essential, such as construction? The ban on fishing, which impacts everyone, regardless of political party?

Stepankowsky stated that those who appeal to “rights” play into the hands of “know nothings.” Is your business shut down? Are you one of thousands across the county wondering when or if you will have a paycheck next week, or next month? Are you a “know nothing” for being concerned about your livelihood? I don’t believe you are. Thankfully, we live in a country where the editor of a struggling paper can use his First Amendment rights to chastise you for being concerned about yours.