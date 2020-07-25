Letters: What my eyes see

Let’s talk Black Lives Matter for a moment. This week (the week of July 20), we had a letter ragging on Jim Walsh for a lack of understanding that BLM is a Marxist organization. A five-minute review of any internet search engine for the question “Is BLM Marxist?” will yield pages of data/opinion and background on the movement. The three founders, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, have primary backgrounds as community organizers, artists and writers.
A 2015 interview has recently surfaced where Cullors said “We do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers; we are trained Marxists.”
So a contrast exists. If the movement is a peaceful protest, why have they allowed a criminal element to overwhelm and control the operations? Any person can examine the data and develop an opinion. An appropriate quote is “what are we to believe, what I am told, or my lying eyes.”
Rob Hitt
Longview
