Letters: What missteps?

Letters: What missteps?

{{featured_button_text}}

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing with this pandemic.

However, she failed to list any. Was Trump’s China travel ban Jan. 31 one? Democrats and media outlets did call it racist as they assured us COVID-19 wasn’t any worse than the flu. Was it a misstep When President Trump didn’t give Gov. Andrew Cuomo the 40,000 ventilators he said he needed? Wait, Cuomo never needed that many ventilators and later sent some of his ventilators to New Jersey. Was Trump’s use of the Defense Production Act to have GM manufacture ventilators a misstep, or the temporary hospitals the military built?

It had to be when he blocked passage of the stimulus bill for a week so that money could be added for the Kennedy Center and Endowment for the Arts. No, that was Patty Murray and her Democrat colleagues. I guess when Democrats say “we’re all in this together” what they mean is we should all blame Trump for everything.

Bob Myers

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Flatten the curve

I was appalled to read today (April 21) that Sheriff Brad Thurman is advocating the Cowlitz County commissioners to cave to the protests again…

Letters

Letters: It's simple

Many doctors now believe that coronavirus survivors will more than likely be left with some organ damage. The ranks of the people with preexis…

Letters

Letters: Wise words

Arthur Ashe (1943-1993) said in a speech: "True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It's not the urge to surpass others at whatever …

Letters

Letters: Who's paying?

This letter to the editor is to refute the letter from Greg Lapic (The Daily News, April 21) which states that the “president” is spending his…

Letters

Letters: Release ridiculous

I've got one word for those calling for the release of juveniles being held locally for release to Immigration Customs and Enforcement. Ridiculous!

Letters

Letters: Gone fishing

It is sad that COVID-19 triggered such fear in Washington government officials that in response, they had Washington Department of Fish and Wi…

Letters

Letters: Stop the blame game

The U.S. — the most technologically advanced nation with the finest medical expertise — is dealing with more coronavirus cases than any other …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News