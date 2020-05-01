Letters: What missteps?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing with this pandemic.

However, she failed to list any. Was Trump’s China travel ban Jan. 31 one? Democrats and media outlets did call it racist as they assured us COVID-19 wasn’t any worse than the flu. Was it a misstep When President Trump didn’t give Gov. Andrew Cuomo the 40,000 ventilators he said he needed? Wait, Cuomo never needed that many ventilators and later sent some of his ventilators to New Jersey. Was Trump’s use of the Defense Production Act to have GM manufacture ventilators a misstep, or the temporary hospitals the military built?

It had to be when he blocked passage of the stimulus bill for a week so that money could be added for the Kennedy Center and Endowment for the Arts. No, that was Patty Murray and her Democrat colleagues. I guess when Democrats say “we’re all in this together” what they mean is we should all blame Trump for everything.

Bob Myers

Longview