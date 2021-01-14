Letters: What it is

I read with interest your story about the local officials being reluctant to talk about the attack on the Capitol.

Seriously not one of them had the guts to call it like it was: an attempted coup by a deranged president abetted by a large percentage of Republican lawmakers. I commend Jamie Herrera Beutler for not siding with the idiots seeking to discard the legal votes of millions. Where was she when Trump commended the thugs who broke into the Michigan statehouse.

Dennis Weber – you know Biden won. You know Congress has no role in discarding a state’s certified results. You know Trump and his cronies have been spreading dangerous lies that the election was stolen. You can’t even say the attack on the Capitol wasn’t justified – really?

Arne Mortensen – What are you even saying? Against the prosecution of victimless crimes? Our democracy was the intended victim. Accomplished at looking at data – was that an attempt at comedy?

Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. incited violence against the United States. Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet should have removed Trump immediately. Since they failed to do that, impeachment

Bill Tuss

Longview