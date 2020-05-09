Letters: What is the rush?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marc Thiessen does a great job explaining the hope for vaccines may be just that Dr. Anthony Fauci was instrumental in pushing the early development of an HIV vaccine that killed more people than the disease.

Our seasonal flu vaccine was less than 50% effective last year and had about 60,000 deaths. The United States is the most vaccinated country in the world and we have an infant mortality rate that is worst than the top 20.

So why rush the development? It is a big business with the government revenue more than $3 billion per year and some doctor clinic revenues around $1 million per year to give the shots. A portion of the vaccine fee is paid into a fund to cover the cost of any lawsuits. No manufacturer liability.

Thiessen states that 100,000 people per year die from hospital infections, but neglects to add about an equal amount who die there from properly prescribed medications.

Yes, COVID-19 is deadly, but we do not know if it is a seasonal, or a decade or century type. Vaccines are under development that contain RNA and DNA that could alter your genes. What is the rush?

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview