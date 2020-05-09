Letters: What is the rush?

Letters: What is the rush?

{{featured_button_text}}

Marc Thiessen does a great job explaining the hope for vaccines may be just that Dr. Anthony Fauci was instrumental in pushing the early development of an HIV vaccine that killed more people than the disease.

Our seasonal flu vaccine was less than 50% effective last year and had about 60,000 deaths. The United States is the most vaccinated country in the world and we have an infant mortality rate that is worst than the top 20.

So why rush the development? It is a big business with the government revenue more than $3 billion per year and some doctor clinic revenues around $1 million per year to give the shots. A portion of the vaccine fee is paid into a fund to cover the cost of any lawsuits. No manufacturer liability.

Thiessen states that 100,000 people per year die from hospital infections, but neglects to add about an equal amount who die there from properly prescribed medications.

Yes, COVID-19 is deadly, but we do not know if it is a seasonal, or a decade or century type. Vaccines are under development that contain RNA and DNA that could alter your genes. What is the rush?

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: People, not politics

The resolution brought forward by Sheriff Brad Thurman and passed by the Cowlitz County Commissioners encouraging Gov. Jay Inslee to recklessl…

Letters

Letters: What missteps?

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing w…

Letters

Letters: What policies?

Andre Stepankowsky’s editorial in The Daily News deriding the sheriff, county commissioners and other elected people showed a profound misunde…

Letters

Letters: Let's discuss

The Cowlitz County commissioners are right to question and discuss the blanket stay-at-home orders of Gov. Jay Inslee. I expect them to do thi…

Letters

Letters: Reopening is risky

I am really concerned about how people are protesting to go back to work and not realizing the huge consequences that they are putting on them…

Letters

Letters: Pressing issues

According to our sheriff and the county commissioners, the most pressing issue in Cowlitz County is being able to stop and buy a gun on the wa…

Letters

Letters: Next sunrise

Whoo boy, I've been thinking about the odds stacked against me, not just being vertical today but seeing my next birthday. Let me explain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News