Letters: What I know

Rosemary Siipola and I served together in Positions No. 4 and No 5 on the Kalama City Council for four years.
Here is what I know about her:
1. She gets the job done.
2. She offers to do extra jobs, and she gets those done, too.
3. She listens, discusses, thinks about it and makes a fair decision.
4. She likes people. She gives everyone a fair shake.
5. Her actions match her words.
Vote for Rosemary Siipola for Cowlitz County commissioner.
Mary Putka
Kalama
