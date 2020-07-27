Letters: What I know

Rosemary Siipola and I served together in Positions No. 4 and No 5 on the Kalama City Council for four years.

Here is what I know about her:

1. She gets the job done.

2. She offers to do extra jobs, and she gets those done, too.

3. She listens, discusses, thinks about it and makes a fair decision.

4. She likes people. She gives everyone a fair shake.

5. Her actions match her words.

Vote for Rosemary Siipola for Cowlitz County commissioner.

Mary Putka

Kalama

