Letters: What happened?

It seems to me that the letters to the editor section has decreased dramatically. I figured this might happen when it was announced that there was a new editor, from California. There are, on average, 1,500 newspapers, 1,100 magazines, 9,000 radio stations, 1,500 TV stations, and 2,400 various publishers, all owned by six corporations.
Most of y'all are not good at math or common sense. Will this comment post?
Stephen Waitkus
Kelso
