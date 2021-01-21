 Skip to main content
Letters: What did we do?

Where did the community go when our kids fell to using drugs? Why did they take away the things these kids had to do on Friday and Saturday nights.

We built them a mini prison instead of continuing the outlets for kids in this town, that's what we did. Then we have the nerve to cry about the increase in crime and drug abuse? Just what did everyone expect these kids to do with their extra time?

Take a good hard look around people, and ask yourself what your kids have that they can do these days and then pass judgment on those who have drug abuse problems and anger issues.

I am outraged at the community and the police.

April Paulson

Kelso

