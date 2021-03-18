 Skip to main content
Letters: We're out here

Letters: We're out here

Are there still a few of the American citizenry who put the sanctity of unborn life ahead of accepting the consequences of the rhetoric from a "planned parenthood" or a "family health" decision?

Oh yes there are, we're out here. We are conservative, liberal, RNC DNC, red, blue, left, right. Where is the priority to restore conversation founded on peace, unity, harmony and "good will toward man"... born and unborn? Why the propensity for rants that run off on gun control, gun rights, demonstrations of violence and destruction that expresses the protection of a "bottle-throwing hammer-wielding" mob's "freedom of speech?" How do elected leaderships condone Portland's downtown destruction and condemn a United States Capitol "insurrection?" Where Antifa is condemned and White Supremacy is condoned? Aren't they alike without their separate agendas?

Are we, as a people, confounded by a steady media stream of calamity, confusion and chaos? Is the realm of "market share" more powerful than the truth? Are we a nation being lead off to a Babylon of socialized control and a slavery to the privileged and the elite? In this march, strangely without it own protest, are we to ask what happened to the parties of Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Truman? Be careful America, we could end looking back and wave a fainted goodbye to the lady standing in New York harbor whose flame is flickering out.

Proverbs 29:2 — "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules the people groan."

Monty Gorley

Castle Rock

