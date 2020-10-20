 Skip to main content
Letters: Weber works for us

Regardless of your political beliefs, I would encourage you to vote for Dennis Weber to maintain his seat as a Cowlitz County commissioner.

Back in the late 1960s and 1970s, I was very involved creating programs for our developmentally and physically disabled citizens of all ages at our local YMCA.

Before the Mount St. Helens' catastrophe, we planned a trip to the YMCA camp at Spirit Lake. This required getting on a boat. We had five or six young adults with special needs.

Dennis Weber was one of our volunteer helpers. He took charge of one person in a wheelchair and handled everything with kindness and good care. Weber was in his early teens. His mother taught swimming lessons at the YMCA.

Weber always has given his utmost to serve our community. He is genuinely sincere in doing all he can for people from all walks of life. He has accomplished so much throughout his many years of devotion for Cowlitz County.

I have great respect for Kurt Anagnostou, but please join me with your vote for Dennis Weber.

Brenda G. Nanney

Longview

