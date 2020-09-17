Letters: Weber stands strong

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2007, a white supremacist was dispatched by the Aryan Nations to establish a “church” in Longview.

Dennis Weber was a catalyst for action by concerned citizens to stage a peaceful protest showing that Longview would not stand with white supremacists.

Dennis’ goal was quoted in The Daily News in November 2007: “…tell members of this group they’re not really welcome, they don’t represent this community...” Hundreds showed up to march and picnic at Victoria Freeman Park to oppose the “church.” The park is named for the woman who, in 1924, took her children to the “white” school insisting they be educated there – integrating Longview’s schools. Some citizens sat in the front rows of the “church” meeting, quietly observing. The “church” left. Their website subsequently featured Dennis as an enemy.

Eventually the man spearheading this “church” turned his life around and apologized for his actions.

Dennis Weber always stands strong and fights for equality and against bigotry. We need that kind of leadership – now more than ever. Please join me in voting for Dennis Weber for Cowlitz County commissioner.

Carol Bales

Longview