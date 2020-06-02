Letters: Wear a mask

According to a Daily News survey that was published on Sunday, May 31, approximately 3 out of 4 people observed in various stores in our area were not wearing masks while shopping. Clearly these people are not trying awfully hard to keep others safe. Perhaps signs on stores should now read: No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. If wearing a mask makes you uncomfortable, try wearing a ventilator.
Richard Swanson
Longview
