Letters: Wear a mask

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
You people who refuse to wear a mask or even wear a mask as a chin strap, you're going to make our new president Joe Biden declare martial law.
Calvin Hobbs
Castle Rock
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!