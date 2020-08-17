You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: Wear a mask

Letters: Wear a mask

You people who refuse to wear a mask or even wear a mask as a chin strap, you're going to make our new president Joe Biden declare martial law.

Calvin Hobbs

Castle Rock

