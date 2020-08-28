 Skip to main content
Letters: Weaponizing the FBI

The Daily Mail reported Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham revealed on a recent Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” that newly released documents show the "ultimate double standard” exercised by the FBI in treatment of the Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump campaigns.

Clinton clearly was advised of foreigner’s interest in influencing her so she could protect herself.

No such warning was offered to Trump. In fact, the foreign interest was used to get FISA clearance to spy on the Trump campaign leading to a 3-year investigation.

During the 2012 election, the IRS crippled fundraising efforts of Tea Party groups by slow walking requests for 501(c)status. The IRS was fined $5 million.

Former head Lois Lerner who took the fifth during testimony retired with benefits.

FBI “agent in charge” Peter Strzok could expect similar treatment if caught weaponizing the FBI.

The FBI’s behavior was far more outrageous than the initiatives of foreign nations.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.

