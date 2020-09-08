Letters: We need Wilson

I went to school with Dean Takko. He is, and always will be, my dear friend. He's always served the 19th Legislative District faithfully and honestly, but it's time for new blood in the Washington State Senate.

If you're a patriot, love our country and are what America stands for, and detest the socialist "cancel culture" thinking being spread in our schools today, I urge you to vote for Jeff Wilson for the 19th District on Nov. 4.

Wilson is a red, white and blue patriot who believes in democracy, freedom as our forefathers laid it out in the Constitution and in the American way of life. He supports law and order, our rights to bear arms and teaching our children the real and true history of our state and country, not the revisionist socialism that's at the root of the anarchy and violence happening in Portland, Seattle and other democratically run American cities. It's time to root out this way of thinking.