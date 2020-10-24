Letters: We need Long

There is a clear best choice for representation in Congress for the Third Congressional District.

Carolyn Long has a 20-plus year history as a political science educator in Washington state. One of her areas of expertise is public civility, which is sorely needed in Congress right now and in the future.

Long is not afraid to meet with constituents in the district. During her run for the office in 2018, she held more than 40 in-person town hall meetings; her opponent held zero. Long listens, remembers and responds with grace and often humor. Her background on issues affecting the district is encyclopedic.

To me, the most troubling aspect of the incumbent is her record of more than 80 votes against the Affordable Care Act, with no proposal of a replacement. Long recognizes shortcomings of the ACA, but would support changes to make the ACA work better. In the midst of a pandemic is not the time to leave 640,000 Washingtonians and more than 23 million Americans nationwide with no health insurance.

We need Carolyn Long in Congress.

Trudy Woods

Longview