Letters: We can't wait

Cowlitz County can no longer risk another decade of waiting for our ship to come in. The challenges ahead of us are going to require cooperation and creative thinking in Congress.

We need a representative who understands the challenges, accepts the science and can work to get our economy moving through new legislation and programs that are sure to come. We have the tools to turn the tide and create a new economy; one that promotes a path forward on climate change; secures health care for all of our citizens; and remedies the social, economic and racial inequities that are roadblocks to individual success. Finally, we need a representative in Congress who will help rebuild a strong, more resilient middle class.