Letters: We can recover

Letters: We can recover

{{featured_button_text}}

This is a response to the April 11 letter "take my chances." The author clearly does not understand the severity of the coronavirus situation. Although only 583 people have died (as of April 17), this is approximately 5.2% of the cases in Washington. If this disease were to infect the entire state and the mortality rate remained constant, nearly 350,000 people would die. The measures we have taken, such as the stay home order, or closing schools and non-essential businesses, are the reason we have not had more deaths. We can recover from economic difficulty, we can make up for the lost time in school and we can work around the lack of in-person gatherings. We cannot, however, afford to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians. No amount of money can resurrect a lost friend or family member, and no business is worth dying for. Please, stay home, stay safe. 

Timothy Zahn

Toutle

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Serving our kids

We are living during a very challenging time, a time that many of us have never experienced before. As it often happens during difficult times…

Letters

Letters: Close friends

To all the staff of our Daily News newspaper, including my deliverer, I must tell you that you have become a close friend during these trying …

Letters

Letters: Homeless efforts

First off, I would like to say thank you to the people who are making tough decisions everyday to keep our community controlled and safe.

Letters

Letters: Open the doors

I'm sick of seeing people shamefully hide their heads in the fear created by the media, our governor and others in the rarefied air of politics.

Letters

Letters: Worth a chuckle

Whomever wrote the captions for the Mount St. Helens pictures in the April 10 isse misidentified the wrong Harry Truman. Truman, the United St…

Letters

Letters: Red, white and blue

Sherry Davis' letter to the editor (The Daily News, April 8) reiterated what we've been hearing for sometime now, "wear a mask, wash your hand…

Letters

Letters: Herd immunity

As I’ve watched the health experts answer questions about the coronavirus, I’ve had one question that is never asked. What is the science behi…

Letters

Letters: Always a need

Yes, the United States' constitution allows freedom of speech. But we all need to be aware of the impact of the written word as well as accept…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News