Letters: We can recover

This is a response to the April 11 letter "take my chances." The author clearly does not understand the severity of the coronavirus situation. Although only 583 people have died (as of April 17), this is approximately 5.2% of the cases in Washington. If this disease were to infect the entire state and the mortality rate remained constant, nearly 350,000 people would die. The measures we have taken, such as the stay home order, or closing schools and non-essential businesses, are the reason we have not had more deaths. We can recover from economic difficulty, we can make up for the lost time in school and we can work around the lack of in-person gatherings. We cannot, however, afford to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians. No amount of money can resurrect a lost friend or family member, and no business is worth dying for. Please, stay home, stay safe.