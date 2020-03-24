Letters: We can do it!

Calling all those who can sew — we don't give up without a fight! There is an alarming shortage of face masks for our healthcare providers and first responders. Let's help provide a product, saving those commercial medical supplies for our "lifeline" ... those on the front lines. We can provide a need for those most at risk: all the professionals helping the sick and others keeping services available and the supply lines open.

Patterns are available on YouTube. Studies say cotton fabric, multi-layer is the best. They are as much to help to protect the user, as others around them. They are reusable when disinfected and washed. Consider how your talent can help our community: medical personal in clinics and hospitals including receptionists, grocery clerks, policemen, firemen, post office personal, care-givers, rest home and all those who keep the wheels turning. We are all in this together. Most seamstresses have a stash, this is the time to use it.