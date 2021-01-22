Letters: We are complicit

My name is Julie Lipke. I am a retired educator living in Cowlitz County. My concern for youth compels me to strongly oppose the contract between our county and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Immigrant youth held here are not Cowlitz County residents. ICE sends them here from all across the country to be jailed on civil, not criminal charges. They are isolated far from family and friends in our Juvenile Detention Center where they remain indefinitely. When they turn 18, their incarceration continues at adult facilities with no guarantee of release.

Numerous studies show that prolonged isolation and detention cause lasting emotional and psychological harm to the developing brains of adolescents. By cooperating with ICE, our county injures immigrant youth.

We are the LAST county in the U.S. holding such a contract. Please join me in contacting our Cowlitz County commissioners and Superior Court judges to demand that they end it immediately.

Julie Lipke

Longview