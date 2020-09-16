Letters: Waste of money

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether it be restroom renovations for half a million dollars or “White House” renovations for the Port of Longview for $2.4 million, I can’t help but wonder where these numbers come from?

The Long-Bell “White House” was worth maybe $250,000-$300,000, at best, as it sat vacant.

Why is the public paying outrageous renovation prices to a few contractors, when new buildings would be cheaper and more efficient?

Were the “White House” in the middle of town that might justify renovation, but when you have the land and the budget to build new, this makes no sense.

I believe taxpayers are paying double, triple or more the “street rate” for our municipal projects. Two point four million dollars for the “White House?” That’s insane unless the building was reproduced from the bare foundation up and has marble bathroom walls and copper ceilings. Even then, there would easily be half a million dollars, or more, left over.

Wasted money, build new. Start history.

Mark Johnson

Longview