Letters: Warp speed

Letters: Warp speed

I think the fact that John Roberts, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court was not presiding over the process as required by the Constitution was a big clue that this so-called impeachment was not really an impeachment as described by the Constitution, but just a political show with a predictable outcome.

What a waste of the people's money and time. They should have been taking this time to figure out how to speed up the vaccine roll out. Congress debated for months before they passed any relief for the American people suffering from the COVID lockdowns and the property damaging riots in every major city across the nation during the summer. But one break-in into the Capitol that threatened the congressional members, and they jump into warp speed passing impeachment articles in fewer than eight hours. Do these politicians really care about us, the American people? Or do they really only care about themselves and their hold on to power?

David Lee

Longview

