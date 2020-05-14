Letters: Warm waters

Letters: Warm waters

Snake River dams cause the river to be warmer in summer, as studies by the Environmental Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers and others have shown.

Extended periods of warm river temperatures have and will continue to push salmon beyond their ability to reproduce and survive. Models show climate change will add to river temperature increases.

Kurt Miller of Northwest River Partners, which lobbies for power utilities, ports, agriculture and other industries profiting from business as usual on the Columbia River, has no justification to assert “science that pretty strongly disputes that,” that dams cause river temperature increases.

Miller would confuse the fish supporting attributes of free flowing rivers to those with run of the river dams with no basis in fact. Free flowing rivers do not have miles of reservoirs with slow clear water as do the dam reservoirs on the Snake River.

Northwest River Partners and supporters would have us face the crises of salmon and southern resident orca extinction by doing nothing. For them salmon extinction on the Columbia River would be problem solved.

Diane Dick

Longview

