Letters: War on police

Prejudice, whether racism or general opinion, based on minimal data is wrong. Those protesters in Seattle who want to defund the police are guilty of opinions based on the same prejudices as racists. There are some nearly 700,000 police public servants in the United States. Some 85 have been killed in the line of duty a year.

In the last six months, there have been three cases of suspected misconduct, all of which are related to resisting arrest.

By the same token, there have been protests and riots in many of the cities. There have been a majority of the protesters who are sincere in wanting to look at police misconduct. Among the protesters have been those who have taken the opportunity to loot, destroy property, throw rocks at police, generally acting like thugs and want to abandon law and order. Should we lump all the protesters as thugs, anarchists?

Kelly C. Niemi

Kelso

