Letters: Want to shop

This letter is addressed to store owners and employees.
I would like to go to your store to buy some things that I want and need. I walk in and see cashiers, sales people and re-stockers with no masks on.
I can't shop at your store. I can't spend the money you need to stay in business. I must protect my family of old people. I am shopping online like never before.
Please require your employees to follow the recommendations of the state health organization for this stage of reopening: wear masks, keep your distance, wash you hands. Then I can shop at your store again.
Sally Bledsoe
Rainier
