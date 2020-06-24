Letters: Want to shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This letter is addressed to store owners and employees.

I would like to go to your store to buy some things that I want and need. I walk in and see cashiers, sales people and re-stockers with no masks on.

I can't shop at your store. I can't spend the money you need to stay in business. I must protect my family of old people. I am shopping online like never before.

Please require your employees to follow the recommendations of the state health organization for this stage of reopening: wear masks, keep your distance, wash you hands. Then I can shop at your store again.

Sally Bledsoe

Rainier