Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to work with 19th Legislative District Rep. Jim Walsh after the last election. I was inspired by his genuine interest in our facility and in helping local residents.

Walsh took the time to meet me and to learn about how we serve senior citizens. He toured our facility, currently home to 95 resident. After our initial meeting, we discussed our long list of capital needs. He offered help and encouragement to apply for grant funding for our most pressing need to replace our building's aged water pipes. Walsh championed our request in Olympia. We were able to secure a Department of Commerce grant to cover the replacement cost.

This type of support makes it possible for our residents to live in safe, affordable housing.

Many politicians only talk about problems. Walsh rolls up his sleeves to find solutions. He seeks to help, not parade ideas.

He continues to be in touch with our organization and be a champion for affordable senior housing.

Please vote for Jim Walsh this November.

Marchelle Knapp,