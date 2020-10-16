 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Walsh finds solutions

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

{{featured_button_text}}

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to work with 19th Legislative District Rep. Jim Walsh after the last election. I was inspired by his genuine interest in our facility and in helping local residents.

Walsh took the time to meet me and to learn about how we serve senior citizens. He toured our facility, currently home to 95 resident. After our initial meeting, we discussed our long list of capital needs. He offered help and encouragement to apply for grant funding for our most pressing need to replace our building's aged water pipes. Walsh championed our request in Olympia. We were able to secure a Department of Commerce grant to cover the replacement cost.

This type of support makes it possible for our residents to live in safe, affordable housing.

Many politicians only talk about problems. Walsh rolls up his sleeves to find solutions. He seeks to help, not parade ideas.

He continues to be in touch with our organization and be a champion for affordable senior housing.

Please vote for Jim Walsh this November.

Marchelle Knapp,

Campus Towers Administrator

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Party of Trump

We have a president who has increased the national debt to more than $5 trillion; abandoned allies on the battlefield; is the antithesis of fa…

Letters

Letters: Finn must win

A very important election is upon us in Cowlitz County. After four years of Arne Mortensen costing county taxpayers about $400,000 in salary a…

Letters

Letters: Transparency counts

In effort to unseat a commissioner Arne Mortensen who has a proven track record, Will Finn has thrown his hat into the ring with the stated pr…

Letters

Letters: Finn has impressed

Several weeks ago I had an opportunity to meet Will Finn, a candidate for Cowlitz County commissioner. He impressed me as someone who is recep…

Letters

Letters: Accessible Care

Our community is suffering, not only a public health crisis, but an economic one. Our small businesses and working families are hurting. And, …

Letters

Letters: Bologna

In my opinion, Carolyn Long is full of BS, and I don't mean bologna sandwiches, concerning the television ads.

Letters

Letters: Ideology counts

Do you really want socialism for your family? To know what can happen when a country chooses socialism as their government system maybe you sh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News