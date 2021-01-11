 Skip to main content
Letters: Walk my talk

Letters: Walk my talk

I love Donald J. Trump.

There, I said it.

I identify myself as a Catholic Christian and I believe the Bible is the divine word of God. Living what the Bible asks of me is not always easy. In Luke 6:27 and Matthew 5:43-48, I'm asked to "love my enemies.''

I consider Donald J. Trump as an enemy to the United States of America and to me personally. If I truly live my faith, if I "walk my talk" I'm being asked to love him.

I can say it, but how do I show it in my life?

Just as I have benefited all of my life in unconscious white privilege, a form of white supremacy, I must reflect and dig deeply into my soul. Inner work is not easy work, but it can transform my hatred and hopefully begin the healing process. I have no control over our fragmented and suffering society, but I can begin to heal by mindfully living my faith. It starts with each and everyone of us. Peace be with you.

Joe Hobson

Longview

