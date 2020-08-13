Letters: Wake up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OK, maybe you were asleep during the last election. This time please pay attention.

We have a representative who isn’t new to her job, Jaime Herrera Beutler (JHB). She has been in eight years at a $174,000 per year salary, with free travel, paid staffing and health insurance at our expense as taxpayers.

There is no excuse for the lackluster job Herrera Beutler has done for us. Her job is to listen to the people of the Third Congressional Legislative District, ALL the people, and act on our behalf.

If you hired someone and eight years later your employee was lolling on her heels, not doing the job you are paying her for and not answering your calls, you would fire her. Well it is time to replace JHB.

We have a president who is putting our country in the ditch. The GOP, of which Herrera Beutler is a part of, is doing nothing to prevent it. The Republicans sit back and watch as every day more damage is being done and our representative says nothing to challenge this train wreck. She only works across the aisle when it is a safe subject such as a mother’s health or sea lions. She gets headlines for writing a letter to the president. She doesn’t say a peep in protest about the destruction of our republic.