Letters: Voting record

This letter is my attempt to "wade" into possible results of inequality of voting rights. Sounds like a doctoral dissertation. It's not.

There is no doubt that women are stepping up and running for office in unprecedented numbers, and by extension, registering and voting. 

This is no surprise to me. Having coached boys and girls teams for 48 years, I can say unequivocally the girls care as much, train as hard and compete as ferociously as the boys.

The question is, are the women voting in numbers greater than the men? For the sake of discussion, let's say they are. But why?

In America, we fundamentally believe in equal rights. Right? Historically it's taken three amendments to the Constitution (13, 15 and 19) and the 1965 Voter Rights Act to make that belief real — in theory.

Women couldn't vote until 1920, even though the county started in 1787. Women's suffrage was the culmination of a 70-year crusade, started in 1850 by Susan B. Anthony, and ended by the huge contribution women made to our country's World War I effort. 

So, the real question in 2020 is are the guys going to "suck it up," show pride and vote in numbers equal to the ladies? Maybe together we could set a record.

Carl Dominey

Astoria, Ore.

