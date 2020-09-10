 Skip to main content
Letters: Vote with care

The old cliche, "Whatever you do, don't fail to vote," is hogwash. I am for failing to vote unless you know something about the issues and the candidate for whom you are voting.

Today, in our country, too many no- and low-information voters have been deceived into supporting government-provided housing, health care, child care, transportation, college and more, and their votes will change our constitutional republic into a socialist state if this trend is not reversed.

Unfortunately, not enough Americans understand that the "free stuff" promised by the government must be taken from the American people by taxation to begin with, and that socialism is not a share-the-wealth program, but a control-the-wealth scheme.

If we are to save our country, we must save it in November on election day. Carefully study all the issues and the candidates before you vote. Look for principles, not personalities. Look for what is in the candidates' records — for what they have done, not for what they have said. And then vote as if your ballot alone will decide the winners.

Jack Malone

Longview

