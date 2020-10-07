Letters: Vote to save ACA

With the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court, Republicans are hypocritically attempting to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat with an extreme, far-right, ideologue. With a Justice Coney Barrett on the bench, Republicans will succeed in repealing the Affordable Care Act just a week after the 2020 presidential election.

For Washingtonians, the ramifications of an ACA repeal would be devastating, with thousands losing health coverage, millions losing pre-existing condition protections, and the loss of more than $4 billion in federal health care funding.

Instead of protecting the health care of our state’s most vulnerable citizens, Republican representative Jaime Herrera Beutler has supported the assault on the ACA. If Congresswoman Beutler truly stands for the care of, and service to, Washingtonians, she must come out and oppose Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

This is an emergency. We cannot stand by as Republicans rip health care away from millions of people during an ongoing pandemic.

Choose a representative who will fight for our health. Vote for Carolyn Long and turn your ballots in right away.

Jenna Manchester

Ilwaco