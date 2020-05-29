Letters: Vote the issues

Letters: Vote the issues

In deciding which candidate to vote for, you need to first decide what issues are important to you. If affordable health care is important to you, Carolyn Long is a supporter of the Affordable Care Act, while the incumbent, Jaime Herrera Beutler, voted to repeal the ACA more than 40 times — a bill that protects people with pre-existing conditions.

If you prefer someone who is an independent thinker rather than the incumbent who has voted party line more than 80% of the time, Carolyn Long is that person. As a longtime educator focused on studying and teaching the constitution, Carolyn Long will make decisions with that in mind.

Having been a United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 member, Carolyn Long is a strong supporter of unions. The Washington State Labor Council, which represents unions across the state, unanimously voted to endorse Carolyn Long.

Carolyn Long has made it abundantly evident, first by her physical presence here in our community, and now by her online presence, that we are important to her. That cannot be said about the incumbent.

Joan Mason

Longview

