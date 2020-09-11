Letters: Vote Smart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 elections are about to begin.

We need factual, unbiased information about our politicians.

Vote Smart is a nonpartisan resource we need to vote responsibly. They take no funds from special interest groups and just collect the facts.

Vote Smart was founded many years ago by a variety of people like Gerald Ford, John McCain, Barry Goldwater and George McGovern, men from both parties.

Explore their information and learn who you are really voting for. It's free and easy to use at votesmart.org.

Alan Atkins

Longview