Letters: Vote Smart

Letters: Vote Smart

The 2020 elections are about to begin.

We need factual, unbiased information about our politicians.

Vote Smart is a nonpartisan resource we need to vote responsibly. They take no funds from special interest groups and just collect the facts.

Vote Smart was founded many years ago by a variety of people like Gerald Ford, John McCain, Barry Goldwater and George McGovern, men from both parties.

Explore their information and learn who you are really voting for. It's free and easy to use at votesmart.org.

Alan Atkins

Longview

