Letters: Vote informed

Socialists in our country riot against anyone or anything connected to the slavery of our past and yet their proposals would seek to bring about the most pervasive slavery. Socialists try to enslave our minds, (what we think and say), our bodies (How we choose to live our lives, how we defend ourselves or not, how the wages that we work for are spent and by whom.), and our souls (How we connect with God and chose to live out his commandments). They indoctrinate youth into thinking the state is god and will solve all problems, if they follow their dictates. Their aim is power in the hands of government, not ours.