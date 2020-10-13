 Skip to main content
Letters: Vote informed

If we look at our America today, you will see the signs of radical socialism/Marxism, growing in every segment of society, with attacks on life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

The left would have you believe that following their ideology will bring about utopia as opposed to the decay of society, which real socialism always brings.

Socialists in our country riot against anyone or anything connected to the slavery of our past and yet their proposals would seek to bring about the most pervasive slavery. Socialists try to enslave our minds, (what we think and say), our bodies (How we choose to live our lives, how we defend ourselves or not, how the wages that we work for are spent and by whom.), and our souls (How we connect with God and chose to live out his commandments). They indoctrinate youth into thinking the state is god and will solve all problems, if they follow their dictates. Their aim is power in the hands of government, not ours.

Vote informed.

Mel Schaures

Castle Rock

