Letters: Vote fraud

In the United States, vote fraud historically has been kept to a minimum by safeguards built into the system: voting in precincts, an election paper trail showing how each ballot was cast to check vote totals, election monitors provided from multiple parties to prevent cheating, voter identification requirements and more.

Now, however, the United States is at the point of literally throwing all the safeguards out the window and declaring vote fraud OK — all in the name of equality and fairness. This movement is being pushed mainly by Democrats, and it has gained momentum under the cover of the coronavirus shutdowns.

If efforts to institute mail-in voting, early in-person voting and more are not stopped promptly, we may never have free and fair elections again. At the very least, we could never have confidence again that elections are secure.

As American attorney Hiram Mann is thought to have said: "No man escapes when freedom fails. The best men rot in filthy jails, and those who cried, "Appease! Appease!' are hanged by those they tried to please."

Jack Malone

Longview

