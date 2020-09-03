Letters: Vote for healthcare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our representative, Jaime Herrera Beutler, has voted time and time again to strip access to affordable health insurance and provided no replacement. Several million people have already lost health care and more are on the way due to the dire economic situation.

Carolyn Long supports a private option, which allows people to purchase insurance from the government if they like. Otherwise, they can keep their employer provided insurance.

Long is ready to fight for Southwest Washington in Congress. Now more than ever, we need her vision for our district: access to affordable health care and infrastructure investment to create jobs and expand broadband access.

I strongly encourage your vote to put Carolyn Long in Congress.

Greg Lapic

Longview