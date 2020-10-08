 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Vote for Grant

Letters: Vote for Grant

{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing this letter to ask Columbia County voters to vote for Judge Jenefer Stenzel Grant on Nov. 3.

I personally have known her for more than 20 years, first as an attorney, and then as a judge. She is intelligent, experienced, dedicated, honest and hard working.

Being a judge is not easy – people come to the court expecting it to fix their problems and impose justice. Judge Grant carefully listens to the people who appear in her court, analyzes each situation based upon her 13 years of judicial experience, applies the law, and does all this with compassion and integrity. Even people who may disagree with her rulings leave the courtroom feeling they have been heard and understood.

Please join me in re-electing Judge Grant to the third position of the Columbia County Circuit Court.

Diana M. Shera Taylor

Justice of the Peace

Columbia County Justice Court

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Character counts

Finding out about someone on social media is not always easy, but you can always find information about Arne Mortensen on Facebook, his Websit…

Letters

Letters: Extraordinary sacrifice

Feb. 23, 1971, Vietnam. Our convoy was ambushed on Highway 19 between An Khe and Pleiku. My platoon was riding security. Ambushes weren't unco…

Letters

Letters: Policy before party

When is it going to end -the divisiveness, the hatred, the riots, the name calling? Why can't we all get along, have intelligent interactions …

Letters

McCrady: Two Takkos?

The recent barrage of negative advertising against Sen. Dean Takko is making me wonder if maybe there are TWO Dean Takkos. Because the Dean Ta…

Letters

Letters: Speaking directly

Wouldn’t it be refreshing to have a representative who wasn’t afraid to talk directly with her constituents (pre-COVID-19)? How about a repres…

Letters

Letters: Clock is ticking

At the very moment that I am typing these words, Earth’s carbon budget is rapidly depleting. According to Carbon Brief, the IPCC (Internationa…

Letters

Letters: Clean alternatives

This letter is in regard to the Kalama Manufacturing and Marine Export Facility's second supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Letters

Dickerson: Take responsibility

Interesting to see how Americans view the responsibility for the current virus crisis, with more than half of them placing the blame on our go…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News