Letters: Vote for Grant

I personally have known her for more than 20 years, first as an attorney, and then as a judge. She is intelligent, experienced, dedicated, honest and hard working.

Being a judge is not easy – people come to the court expecting it to fix their problems and impose justice. Judge Grant carefully listens to the people who appear in her court, analyzes each situation based upon her 13 years of judicial experience, applies the law, and does all this with compassion and integrity. Even people who may disagree with her rulings leave the courtroom feeling they have been heard and understood.