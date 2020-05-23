Letters: Vote by mail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am both concerned and confused why the Republicans are so against vote by mail. President Trump's own commission — after a full year — could not find evidence of widespread voter fraud. Their report, which they conveniently buried, found almost none nationwide.

I find myself unable to vote for any Republican because for the last 15 years they have done everything they can to suppress voters' rights when they should be encouraging people to vote.

I see where President Trump is threatening to cut off funding to Nevada and Michigan if they hold vote-by-mail elections. Both of those states still are paying federal taxes, so would that not be bordering on taxation without representation? A stretch I know, but he needs to remember he's the president and not the king.

Vote by mail should be the future, it works.

Dale Davis

Longview