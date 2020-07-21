Letters: Vote Biden, Long for healthcare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to entirely eliminate Obamacare during this deadly pandemic that has infected nearly three million Americans, killed nearly 130,000 people and filled hospitals.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has been hanging with Trump and voted dozens of times to eliminate healthcare with no replacement. Both the president and Herrera Beutler are so obsessed with killing Obama's accomplishments and filling their own party agenda, they have totally disregarded the welfare of their own constituents.

We desperately need Joe Biden and Carolyn Long as our lives currently don't seem to have much value.

Don Howard

Camas, Wash.