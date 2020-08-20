Letters: Vote and make it count

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump and his newly appointed, major contributor postmaster Louis DeJoy have deliberately and dramatically slowed down the postal mailing service. This will cause some ballots across the country not be legally counted. They have removed and destroyed more than 500 mail sorting machines which sort 36,000 pieces of mail per hour. They also planned on removing 40 to 50 percent of the public mail boxes nationwide, but after such an uproar from Congress and the public they have agreed to stop this process until after the election.

Side effects of them doing this are medicines, Social Security checks, bills, rent payments and many other essential things are not arriving on time.

Section 8 of our Constitution says Congress shall have the power to establish the Post Office, but no where does it say the president has the right to destroy it for his own re-election purposes.

To vote and have your vote counted should be the right of every citizen of the United States.

When your ballot arrives, vote immediately. Make your ballot count.

Kyle James

Longview