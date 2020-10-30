Letters: Voldemort II

I’m not voting for dishonesty. I’m not voting for tax-lack jack. I’m not voting for a critic of immigrants, women, or LBGTQ people. I’m not voting for one who disrespects me and my opinions. I’m not voting for one who disobeys laws. I’m not voting for one who disrespects science. I’m not voting for a nepotist.
I'm not voting for a creator of horcruxes. I'm not voting for Voldemort II.
Shirley Shea
Longview
